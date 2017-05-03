Rich features, bots come to Facebook Messenger games

Facebook is rolling out Instant Games on Messenger to all users and is also launching new features it previewed at its annual F8 developer conference.

These include rich gameplay features allowing developers to create “unique and sophisticated experiences”, and game bots to help them highlight new levels and rewards.

“When developers start to take advantage of these new capabilities everyone wins with more dynamic and engaging gaming experiences,” the social media giant said in a statement announcing the moves.

Rich gameplay features covering elements including enabling players to take alternate turns can also be used to incorporate leaderboards and tournaments into games, and offer more visually engaging and customisable messages during play.

Game bots can help to re-engage players by highlighting new game options and encouraging competition with updates on leaderboards, Facebook said.

One of the first games to take advantage of the new rich gameplay features is Zynga’s popular title Words With Friends, while one of Instant Games’ most popular titles, Blackstorm’s EverWing, is among the first to use game bots.

Depending on what device is being used and where a user is located, there are now up to 50 games available on Messenger, with more being introduced almost every week, Facebook said.

The new Instant Games on Messenger will roll out over the next few weeks worldwide for iOS and Android.

Facebook first announced the gaming feature in December, when it rolled it out to 30 countries.

The company announced Messenger’s monthly active user numbers grew from 1 billion in July 2016 to 1.2 billion in mid-April.