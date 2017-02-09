English
HomeAppsNews

Retale acquires shopping list app Out of Milk

09 FEB 2017
outofmilk

Mobile shopping specialist Retale acquired Out of Milk, maker of a shopping list app which it described as the biggest in North America for Android.

“Out of Milk delivers on Retale’s core mission — to provide mobile products and services that meet shoppers’ needs at every stage of the customer journey,” Retale said.

Available on Android and iOS, Out of Milk has around 10 million downloads and lets users create, manage and share shopping lists, while keeping track of price, quantity and coupons.

Products can be added by typing, scanning barcodes, or through voice recognition. Shopping lists can also be synced across devices and platforms.

Christian Gaiser, CEO & founder of Retale, said the app “has tremendous scale in mobile shopping and addresses a key piece of the in-store customer journey as we, at Retale, strive to be the ultimate mobile shopping companion”.

“By adding it to our business, we are able to meet the needs of shoppers at a different stage of the purchase funnel and nearly double our user base in the US,” he said.

Out of Milk’s users have built more than 25 million shopping lists since the service launched in 2011.

Meanwhile Retale, founded in October 2013, claims to have reinvented the way shoppers consume information from stores and brands.

It has 25 million active users and it helps them to discover and receive savings through ads and coupons, as well as get up-to-date store information.

All information is location-based, making it possible for shoppers to find the best offers from 5,200 retailers and brands, with 1.4 million store locations globally, the firm said.

Author

Saleha Riaz

