HomeAppsNews

Renault to breathe new life into Karhoo

12 JAN 2017
0aRYdXw9

UK-based taxi price comparison and hailing app Karhoo, which filed for bankruptcy protection in November, is back on the road following a deal backed by a finance arm of car maker Renault.

The app maker was acquired by a new company, Flit Technologies, in which RCI Bank and Services subsequently acquired a majority holding. According to TechCrunch, which saw a report from Karhoo’s administrators, Flit Technologies was led by two former Karhoo employees, and paid around $1 million with a commitment of $15 million in further investment.

According to Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of RCI Bank and Services: “In 2016 we formed a range of partnerships to support our development strategy on auto-mobility services and solutions for our customers. The acquisition of the start-up Karhoo appeared as a sudden opportunity that we did not want to miss and the acquisition was completed rapidly.”

“We have met the highly-motivated teams, and I have every confidence in Karhoo’s business model; it is innovative and underpinned by a first-class technological platform,” he added.

RCI also said the deal first with its ambition to design “simple and attractive solutions that enable everyone to enjoy the benefits of auto-mobility”.

Boris Pilichowski and Nicolas Andine, who were running Karhoo just before it went bankrupt, will be co-CEOs of the app maker after it relaunches, TechCrunch reported, which is scheduled for sometime this year.

The administrators originally received bids from between 30 and 40 interested groups, the document seen by TechCrunch said, which also showed that although Karhoo was reported to have raised $250 million in funding, it had only actually raised around $52 million.

The move to buy Karhoo by Renault-Nissan is part of a larger trend follows similar moves by car companies investing in apps, such as VW committing $300 million to Gett and Daimler buying a majority of Hailo.

While Karhoo had about 200 staff, the new operation will have 35 employees, mainly in the UK.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

