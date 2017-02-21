Reliance Jio forges deal with Uber to push JioMoney

India 4G newcomer Reliance Jio announced an agreement with ride-sharing platform Uber enabling its passengers to pay for rides using the operator’s JioMoney digital wallet.

JioMoney users will be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app, giving a major boost to cashless payments in India and providing mobility options to millions of Jio users, the operator said in a statement.

Uber started rollout the JioMoney payment option for its users across the country.

Madhu Kannan, Uber’s chief business officer of India and emerging markets, said: “We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio to unlock synergies across two of the largest user bases in India. Digital payments have become part of our everyday lives and by integrating JioMoney as a payment option, our riders will have the ability to use a familiar and consistent payment experience. Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users.”

Anirban Mukherjee, business head of JioMoney, said the integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform.

The two firms said to celebrate the partnership they will offer special incentives in the form of coupons available through the JioMoney app to users paying for Uber rides through JioMoney.

Uber integrated Paytm into its platform in India in late 2014 to give riders an alternative payment option to credit cards, but users can’t book and pay for rides from the Paytm app. The deal with Jio aims to challenge Paytm’s dominance in digital payments in India.

Jio said it signed up 100 million subscribers in its first five months of operation, hitting its launch target ahead of schedule.

The operator officially launched its service in September 2016, offering a range of free data, voice and messaging services to quickly build its subscriber base. Although the free offers were initially due to expire in December, Jio extended the period to end-March.