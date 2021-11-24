 Reddit pulls the plug on video app Dubsmash - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Reddit pulls the plug on video app Dubsmash

24 NOV 2021

Reddit announced plans to shut short-form video app Dubsmash from 22 February 2022, as it seeks to shift focus towards its main service after recording surge in user engagement with video content.

The company said in a blog Dubsmash will no longer be available for download in the Apple App Store or Google Play and access will also be ceased for existing users from the same date.

It explained the move with completing an integration of Dubsmash’s video creation tools into Reddit, as well as boosting its efforts to focus on such content on its main platform.

It cited figures showing a near 70 per cent growth in time spent on watching videos on Reddit from January 2021 to date and more than 30 per cent rise in daily active video users in the period.

The company also unveiled creation tools for video content on its main app for iOS and Android.

Reddit is largely known as a provider of message boards and online discussion platforms. It acquired Dubsmash in December 2020.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

