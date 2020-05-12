 Quibi readies fresh features in bid to boost usage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Quibi readies fresh features in bid to boost usage

12 MAY 2020

Mobile-first short-form video streaming start-up Quibi reportedly planned to add new features to address sluggish consumer interest apparently caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Founder and chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg (pictured) told The New York Times the pandemic had impacted download numbers, but expressed hope the new features will boost uptake.

These include plans to allow Quibi content to be shared on social media platforms, due in the near future, with a plan to enable iPhone users to watch programmes on a TV tipped to be activated this week, albeit this appears to be part of a strategy unveiled by CEO Meg Whitman last month.

Analytics company Sensor Tower estimated Quibi was downloaded 2.9 million times from the App Store and Google Play in its first month since launching in North America on 6 April. Quibi placed the figure closer to 3.5 million, with 1.3 million active users.

Katzenberg expressed disappointment with the download numbers, telling NYT lockdowns had slowed growth. The newspaper explained the app is designed to be used when people are out and about, offering short-form video and news content of up to ten minutes.

The executive’s implication, therefore, seems to be this key selling point had been eradicated by people being confined to their homes.

But the company hit trouble before it even launched, with video specialist Eko accusing it of patent infringement regarding a feature enabling automatic shifts between landscape and portrait mode when viewing content.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

WHO plans Covid-19 symptom checker app

MPs query privacy protections in UK Covid-19 app

Australia tracing app downloads tops expectations
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association