 Quibi fires back at Sensor Tower figures - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Quibi fires back at Sensor Tower figures

09 JUL 2020

Mobile-first short-form video streaming start-up Quibi refuted Sensor Tower figures claiming the app was ditched by the vast majority of early adopters after a 90-day free trial ended, The Verge reported.

The Sensor Tower figures showed the app was downloaded 910,000 times in the three days after its launch on 6 April, but only 72,000 stayed on for a paid subscription after the trial period, which equates to a conversion rate of 8 per cent.

A Quibi representative told The Verge the number of paid subscribers were “incorrect by an order of magnitude”.

The company stated 5.6 million people downloaded the Quibi app, conversions from download to trial were above mobile app benchmarks, and the app is “seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers” from those on the initial 90-day trial period along with others who signed up for subsequent offers made between May and June.

In May, founder and chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic impacted download numbers, when the company revealed new features to boost adoption.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London.

