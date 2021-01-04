 Quibi content tipped for Roku resurrection - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Quibi content tipped for Roku resurrection

04 JAN 2021

Video streaming device manufacturer Roku was reportedly exploring a deal to acquire Quibi-owned content after the mobile-first streaming service halted operations due to post-launch setbacks.

In a report, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited sources stating the two companies were engaged in advanced talks regarding the move, without providing financial details of the potential deal.

The tipped move would result in Roku’s takeover of Quibi’s assets of exclusive video content with length of up to ten minutes, the newspaper said, adding a deal could be seen as an effort by the device maker to boost its play in the content field with its own Roku Channel, currently offering streaming videos from other services.

Six months after bragging about a better-than-expected start in April 2020, Quibi’s executives announced the app’s termination due to what they described as challenges stemming from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and doubts over justification of Quibi’s concept as a standalone service.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Snapchat snaps Spotlight feature in TikTok rivalry

Baidu makes play for streaming service YY Live

5G tipped to drive $860B mobile content market by 2025
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association