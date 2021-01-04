Quibi content tipped for Roku resurrection - Mobile World Live

Video streaming device manufacturer Roku was reportedly exploring a deal to acquire Quibi-owned content after the mobile-first streaming service halted operations due to post-launch setbacks.

In a report, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited sources stating the two companies were engaged in advanced talks regarding the move, without providing financial details of the potential deal.

The tipped move would result in Roku’s takeover of Quibi’s assets of exclusive video content with length of up to ten minutes, the newspaper said, adding a deal could be seen as an effort by the device maker to boost its play in the content field with its own Roku Channel, currently offering streaming videos from other services.

Six months after bragging about a better-than-expected start in April 2020, Quibi’s executives announced the app’s termination due to what they described as challenges stemming from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and doubts over justification of Quibi’s concept as a standalone service.