 Qualcomm touts 5G potential for Android apps - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Qualcomm touts 5G potential for Android apps

08 MAY 2019

Qualcomm collaborated with Google to enhance the developer APIs in the web giant’s forthcoming Android Q operating system for 5G connectivity.

Android Q is designed to allow applications to detect the performance of 5G networks, enabling developers to take advantage of capabilities including high-speed data and low latency.

In a statement, Qualcomm noted “virtually all major Android OEMs” are planning to launch 5G smartphones based on its Snapdragon processors in the near future.

The next-generation technology will enable developers to “unlock transformative experiences”, it said, including near instant access to cloud services, multiplayer cloud gaming, shopping and navigation with AR and real-time video collaboration.

Through the exposure of new network performance information such as 5G throughput estimation, developers can “re-energise” existing applications with higher-quality video, audio and responsiveness, while also supporting new products and 5G-enabled experiences.

Francesco Grilli, VP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “4G enabled a new wave of disruptive mobile applications and services, essentially serving as the foundation for the smartphone revolution, and we believe 5G will be even more transformative.”

Qualcomm’s announcement was made in line with Google’s I/O developer event.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Apps

Tags

