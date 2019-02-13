 Publishers irked over Apple news service plans - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Publishers irked over Apple news service plans

13 FEB 2019

Apple drew the ire of publishers after it emerged it plans to pocket half of the subscription revenue from a forthcoming news service, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

News organisations are also concerned they will not gain access to subscriber data, which is important from a marketing point of view, and that Apple wants them to commit to providing content for a year. Some want to commit for longer, while others want the flexibility to opt out.

The service will allow users to read as much content as they like from partners for a fixed monthly fee, likely to be around $10. Apple wants to keep around half of the revenue generated, with the rest divided among publishers based on how much users engage with their articles.

Big name news outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post are among those yet to get on board. WSJ itself said it has concerns, but has had productive conversations with Apple on the matter.

Apple usually takes a 30 per cent cut from developers offering subscriptions through iTunes for the first year, and 15 per cent after that. Even this has been deemed high by many parties including Netflix, which pulled iTunes billing support last month.

BuzzFeed reported Apple will hold an event on 25 March to announce the service, which means there isn’t much time to iron out the details.

As iPhone sales stall, Apple has put a renewed focus on services. It wants to increase the number of paid subscriptions across its devices to 500 million by 2020, up from the current figure of 360 million, WSJ stated.

Along with the news service it is also working on original TV programming.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple pledges to fix FaceTime flaw

Netflix pulls iTunes billing support

India anti-spam app finally makes it to App Store
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association