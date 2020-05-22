Public venues target of Covid-19 app project - Mobile World Live

A non-profit organisation founded by former Google executives unveiled plans to launch a suite of apps to enable public venues to reopen their doors by providing assurances visitors are not infected with Covid-19 (coronavirus).

In a Twitter post, CVKey Project explained it would establish a QR-code system to offer passes to people clear of the virus, granting entrance to venues

The organisation, established by former Google VP of engineering Brian McClendon alongside other former executives from the search giant and taxi-booking app Uber, will establish a system developed in collaboration with healthcare, public policy and privacy specialists.

However, it appears the set-up will be based on a system of self-assessment, with users asked to provide details of any symptoms before being assigned a code, raising questions about its ability to protect public health.

CVKey Project did offer assurances around user privacy, noting any app developed would not reveal identity or health status details. QR codes will be unique, with no central database.

The plan is one of several seeking to employ technology to tackle the pandemic: this week, Apple and Google released a jointly-developed technology to enable development of contact-tracing apps.