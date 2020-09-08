PUBG drops Tencent from India duties - Mobile World Live

The gaming unit of Tencent lost a franchise to operate mobile versions of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game in India, as the developer sought reinstatement following a government ban.

In a blog, developer PUBG Corporation explained it will “take on all publishing responsibilities” for PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite in India from franchisee Tencent Games.

PUBG Corporation said it aimed to offer “a localised and healthy gameplay environment” and is exploring options to achieve this.

The South Korea-based developer’s titles were targeted as part of an Indian crackdown on apps from Chinese companies.

In its blog, PUBG Corporation welcomed the block, stating the “privacy and security of player data is a top priority”, but added it would work with local authorities to have its titles restored.

Analytics company Appfigures stated combined downloads of the mobile titles in India hit 69.5 million in the period from 1 January to 1 September.