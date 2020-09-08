 PUBG drops Tencent from India duties - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

PUBG drops Tencent from India duties

08 SEP 2020

The gaming unit of Tencent lost a franchise to operate mobile versions of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game in India, as the developer sought reinstatement following a government ban.

In a blog, developer PUBG Corporation explained it will “take on all publishing responsibilities” for PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite in India from franchisee Tencent Games.

PUBG Corporation said it aimed to offer “a localised and healthy gameplay environment” and is exploring options to achieve this.

The South Korea-based developer’s titles were targeted as part of an Indian crackdown on apps from Chinese companies.

In its blog, PUBG Corporation welcomed the block, stating the “privacy and security of player data is a top priority”, but added it would work with local authorities to have its titles restored.

Analytics company Appfigures stated combined downloads of the mobile titles in India hit 69.5 million in the period from 1 January to 1 September.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Tencent tackles India over app bans

India continues march against Chinese apps

Pakistan bans dating, live streaming apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association