 Privacy group finds Android apps send data to Facebook - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Privacy group finds Android apps send data to Facebook

02 JAN 2019

Popular Android apps including Skyscanner and TripAdvisor that use Facebook’s software development kit are transmitting personal data to the tech giant without user consent, UK-based Privacy International said.

The organisation analysed 34 apps, each with an installed base of between 10 million and 500 million users, and found around 20 of them transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app. This happens regardless of whether they have a Facebook account or not.

These apps may also be breaching General Data Protection Regulation, which states mobile apps need to have the user consent before collecting personal information. Violating this can mean fines of up to 4 per cent of revenue, or €20 million.

What’s more, since this data is shared together with a unique identifier, advertisers can use it to create a comprehensive profile on a user, the report said. “If combined, data from different apps can paint a fine-grained and intimate picture of people’s activities, interests, behaviours and routines.”

The organisation further stated “we would recommend that app developers think hard about whether their application really needs to use the Facebook SDK, and if they do, use its components selectively, and in a manner that is fair and transparent towards users”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook messaging apps dominate 2018 downloads

Facebook faces fresh privacy pressure

Russia accused of US attack on major social platforms
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association