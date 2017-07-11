English
HomeAppsNews

Prime Day could shatter Amazon app usage record

11 JUL 2017

Amazon is likely to see its biggest mobile shopping day yet with its annual Prime Day today (11 July), when Americans will spend over 5.5 million hours in the company’s Android app, App Annie estimated.

This equates to more time spent in the app than “any day ever before”.

Prime Day, now in its third year, offers deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members, including day-long promotions as well as flash deals.

In the US, Prime Day 2016 ranked second for time spent in a single day on Amazon’s Android phone app, behind Black Friday. App Annie predicts Prime Day 2017 will surpass both those days by 35 per cent.

App Annie’s report observed the sale is now available in 13 countries and “carved out an important niche among British consumers” as well.

In 2016, Android users in the UK spent slightly more time in the app on Prime Day than on Boxing Day (26 December). This year, time spent on Prime Day in the Amazon app in the UK is expected to grow nearly 40 per cent.

“With its recent acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon is set to put mobile at the centre of the retail experience, forming a new paradigm for the industry,” the report observed.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

