English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Pokemon Go revenue, downloads soar

11 OCT 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go grossed $85 million in revenue after being downloaded 8.86 million times worldwide during September, making it the strongest month for installs in 2018 so far, Sensor Tower reported.

The augmented reality game was number four on Sensor Tower’s September rankings of top earning apps, with the month’s revenue its highest since November 2017. The figure also represented a 15 per cent increase from August 2018 and an 89 per cent year-on-year increase on September 2017.

Sensor Tower stated the number of downloads in September “represents a 100 per cent increase year-over-year compared to September 2017.”

“Pokemon Go was able to finish out Q3 with its highest earnings since Q3 2016…the game has reached an estimated gross revenue of $2.01 billion worldwide, and has seen 522 million all-time downloads,” the company added.

Last month Niantic said tens of millions of people around the world were playing the game every month, with a 35 per cent increase in active usage since May.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Pokemon Go popularity spikes following upgrade

Facebook pushes AR ambitions with Messenger games

Niantic buys Seismic Games to fuel AR products
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association