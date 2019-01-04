Pokemon Go creator Niantic raises $190M - Mobile World Live

Pokemon Go maker Niantic scored $190 million in its latest funding round, as it gears up to launch a new game based on the Harry Potter franchise.

A regulatory document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission revealed 26 investors participated in the round, which brings total money raised by the company to $415 million.

The Wall Street Journal said last month Niantic was looking to raise $200 million for a valuation of $3.9 billion.

The company’s AR game Pokemon Go has seen huge success. Earlier this week Sensor Tower estimated the app’s revenue in 2018 was $795 million, a 35 per cent year-on-year increase.

“Should Niantic continue to engage its player base to the degree it did in 2018, it’s possible we’ll see the game surpass $3 billion in lifetime revenue by the end of 2019,” the report said.

Meanwhile Niantic had announced back in November 2017 it was teaming up with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to launch another AR title called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Not much was heard about this game until last month, when the company launched a teaser video, indicating the game would be out sometime this year.