Plex redesign adds podcasts, personal touch

30 MAY 2018

Media player company Plex introduced users to a fresh version of its iOS and Android app which includes a customisable home screen, new navigation tabs and the addition of podcasts to its content line up.

The app will now give users full control over their home screen, with the ability to select and reorder different section headers. It also includes tabs at the bottom of the screen to allow users to more quickly jump between different types of media, moving, for instance, from movies to music.

In a blog post, Plex explained the changes are meant to prioritise user preferences over less important criteria such as where the content is coming from.

Plex also launched a new Podcasts section in beta on iOS, Android, Roku and Plex Web, which allows users to search for podcasts by title, genre and popularity. As users listen to more content, Plex said its system will use machine learning to churn out personalised recommendations for new podcasts.

The company said it upgraded the media players in its mobile app to accommodate the new addition, adding the ability to change playback speed and skip backwards or forwards. Plex noted additional features, such as offline playback and OPML importing are “coming soon”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

