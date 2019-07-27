Platform tweaks fuel Twitter user growth - Mobile World Live

Twitter’s efforts to make it easier for users to find relevant content faster and participate in conversations paid off with user and revenue growth in Q2.

On an earnings call, CEO Jack Dorsey said the company has increasingly applied machine learning and deep learning to solve problems on its platform, which he said contributed to an 18 per cent reduction in reports of spam and suspicious behaviour in Q2.

“We approach every problem now with technology first…There will always be changing dynamics that we need to address. But we are getting better and better at recognising them faster and more than anything else being able to act on them faster”.

Dorsey also said a better understanding of why people use Twitter has helped it “prioritise what matters most and shut down things that don’t contribute to that purpose,” adding “we want to add a lot more controls within the timeline around relevance”.

Changes to the platform appeared to resonate with users and advertisers alike.

Twitter said its count of monetisable daily active users (mDAU), a metric which counts users who access Twitter via applications capable of serving ads, increased 14 per cent year on year to 139 million from 122 million in Q2 2018.

Revenue of $841 million was up 18 per cent year on year, driven by a 21 per cent increase in advertising revenue to $727 million. Net income hit $1.1 billion due to “a significant income tax benefit”, but came in at $37 million on an adjusted basis, compared to $100 million in the year-ago period.