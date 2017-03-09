English
HomeAppsNews

Pinterest acquires Jelly Industries

09 MAR 2017

Jelly Industries, which describes itself as a human powered search engine, was acquired by Pinterest, as the two have “astonishingly similar” missions.

Jelly was co-founded by Biz Stone who also co-founded Twitter. Stone said the company was considering a fundraising round but decided to go a different way. One reason for this was getting Jelly’s work “to millions of people right away.”

“When we talked about Jelly joining forces with Pinterest, things got really interesting. Their mission was astonishingly similar to ours. Human powered search, a subjective search engine, and discovering things you didn’t know you need to know. These are all key to Jelly,” he said in a blog post.

Stone and Jelly’s CTO Ben Finkel are slated to take jobs within Pinterest as part of the deal.

Jelly lets people ask questions and then uses an algorithm to pair them with experts to give answers. Although investors include Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams of Twitter, and Al Gore, the idea never really took off.

“We’re still working out details, so there are unknowns. Will Jelly remain separate, or integrated somehow?” he added.

Pinterest, last valued at $11 billion, in February sought to beef up its service by launching three visual discovery tools which “reinvent how people find ideas”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

