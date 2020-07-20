 Personal data, messages exposed in Twitter hack - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Personal data, messages exposed in Twitter hack

20 JUL 2020

Twitter revealed personal information of 130 accounts was accessed by hackers in a widely-publicised attack last week with some of the data downloaded, raising further concerns over the company’s security measures.

In a blog on the latest findings around the cryptocurrency fraud-related hack on 15 July, Twitter admitted hackers were able to see personal data including email addresses and phone numbers, along with a possibility for “additional information” to have been accessed in some cases.

Attackers downloaded the information of up to eight users, containing account details and activity, and potentially also private direct messages, contacts and location history. Twitter said verified accounts were not affected by this.

The company explained the incident occurred after hijackers “manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections”.

It added hackers managed to reset passwords and log in to 45 of the accounts, and might have tried to sell some of the usernames.

User reaction was mixed, with some suggesting the hack was more widespread than an effort to raise Bitcoin contributions, and others calling for end-to-end encryption on messages and multi-factor authentication.

The attack reportedly prompted an investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officials in the State of New York.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

US authorities target Twitter hack

Facebook fixes leaky data policy

Smartphones, apps becoming primary news source
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association