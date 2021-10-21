PayPal linked with $45B Pinterest takeover

PayPal reportedly advanced efforts to transform into a ubiquitous service offering multiple in-app functionalities, through a potential takeover of social media company Pinterest.

Bloomberg reported PayPal was discussing a $45 billion move for Pinterest, which the news outlet noted would be the payment company’s largest acquisition to date.

It offered the usual caveats around the potenial of the talks to bear fruit and specifics of any deal.

PayPal finalised a $4 billion acquisition of shopping discount platform Honey in early 2020, which it stated at the time would “transform” the commerce experience for its users.

This contributed to the launch of a revamped PayPal app last month, which offers access to high-yield savings, in-app shopping tools and messaging between users.

Pinterest conducted an IPO in 2019 which valued it at $10 billion.