HomeAppsNews

Pandora updates ad options

05 JAN 2017
pandora

Music app Pandora is rolling out new products for advertisers, stating the new tools offer boosts in terms of key metrics.

Having trialled its new range since mid-2016 with selected partners, it said the new ads “drive compelling results across the key performance indicators marketers care about most: time spent with ads, brand favourability and intent to purchase”.

Advertising content is served in the square space generally used to display album art. “Because our display ads are served only when a listener is looking at their phone and we have one of the largest logged-in user bases, we are uniquely positioned to deliver listener attention to advertisers at scale,” John Trimble, chief revenue officer at Pandora, said.

The company said that with its Responsive Mobile Display ads, there was a 50 per cent uplift in time spent, and double-digit lifts in brand favourability, awareness and messaging resonance.

For its Muted Video offering, it recorded a 32 per cent increase in users who spent at least five seconds with the video, as well as strong completion rates.

The company also said the new options “are resonating with listeners”. Three out of four stated they preferred the new experience, and 74 per cent stated they were more likely to engage.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Apps

Tags

