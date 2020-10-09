 Pakistan bans TikTok over immoral content claims - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Pakistan bans TikTok over immoral content claims

09 OCT 2020

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the use of TikTok in the country, explaining the social media app failed to comply with its instructions to moderate content deemed indecent by the regulator.

In a statement, the authority said its move followed a “number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content” on TikTok.

After issuing a formal warning over the app’s practices in July, the PTA explained it took the decision to block the service as TikTok did not fully comply with instructions it gave “for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

The Pakistani regulator, however, stated it was open for engagement and its banning order was subject to review if content moderation was put in place.

A TikTok representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the company had “robust protections in place to support a safe and welcoming platform for our community”, which included moderation, clear guidelines and mechanisms for reporting content for review.

TikTok also said it hoped “to reach a conclusion that helps us serve the country’s vibrant and creative online community”.

This is not the first time a popular app has been blocked in the country. In September, the PTA banned access to Tinder, Grindr, Tagged, Skout and SayHi, citing negative effects from content displayed by the services.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

PUBG drops Tencent from India duties

Tencent tackles India over app bans

India continues march against Chinese apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association