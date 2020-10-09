Pakistan bans TikTok over immoral content claims - Mobile World Live

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the use of TikTok in the country, explaining the social media app failed to comply with its instructions to moderate content deemed indecent by the regulator.

In a statement, the authority said its move followed a “number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content” on TikTok.

After issuing a formal warning over the app’s practices in July, the PTA explained it took the decision to block the service as TikTok did not fully comply with instructions it gave “for development of effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

The Pakistani regulator, however, stated it was open for engagement and its banning order was subject to review if content moderation was put in place.

A TikTok representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the company had “robust protections in place to support a safe and welcoming platform for our community”, which included moderation, clear guidelines and mechanisms for reporting content for review.

TikTok also said it hoped “to reach a conclusion that helps us serve the country’s vibrant and creative online community”.

This is not the first time a popular app has been blocked in the country. In September, the PTA banned access to Tinder, Grindr, Tagged, Skout and SayHi, citing negative effects from content displayed by the services.