Pac-Man, Sonic in first mobile crossover

Popular video game characters Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog will be featured in each other’s mobile apps thanks to a partnership between their parent companies.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sega Networks said, for a limited time, Pac-Man and Ms Pac-Man will make an appearance on Sonic Dash, while Sonic will be seen in the Pac-Man game.

The move is to celebrate five years of Sonic Dash and runs from 20 February to 20 March.

Chris Southall, head of studio at Sega Hardlight, said: “We know fans will be delighted with the result, a special event that brings two iconic video game universes together for the very first time on mobile in a speed-packed experience.”

“Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven to be some of the most enduring heroes in video game history, and seeing each of these characters in these new universes helps remind us why we fell in love with them in the first place,” says Kazunori Goka, chief Pac-Man officer at Bandai Namco.

Both games are available as free downloads on Google Play and the App Store.

Last month it was reported three of Sega’s Sonic Android apps violate user privacy and are open to man-in-the-middle attacks.