English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Pac-Man, Sonic in first mobile crossover

21 FEB 2018

Popular video game characters Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog will be featured in each other’s mobile apps thanks to a partnership between their parent companies.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sega Networks said, for a limited time, Pac-Man and Ms Pac-Man will make an appearance on Sonic Dash, while Sonic will be seen in the Pac-Man game.

The move is to celebrate five years of Sonic Dash and runs from 20 February to 20 March.

Chris Southall, head of studio at Sega Hardlight, said: “We know fans will be delighted with the result, a special event that brings two iconic video game universes together for the very first time on mobile in a speed-packed experience.”

“Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven to be some of the most enduring heroes in video game history, and seeing each of these characters in these new universes helps remind us why we fell in love with them in the first place,” says Kazunori Goka, chief Pac-Man officer at Bandai Namco.

Both games are available as free downloads on Google Play and the App Store.

Last month it was reported three of Sega’s Sonic Android apps violate user privacy and are open to man-in-the-middle attacks.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Small Giant Games raises $41 to fuel growth

Supercell profit drops for first time

Tencent profit surges on gaming, WeChat strength
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association