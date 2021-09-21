P97 Networks fuels Chevron mobile ambitions

US energy giant Chevron expanded its mobile services through a deal with m-commerce platform provider P97 Networks covering almost 8,000 petrol stations in the country.

Chevron Products tapped P97 Networks to provide mobile payments for fuel and charging electric vehicles, along with personalised offers and marketing campaigns.

The energy company explained in a statement the work aimed to “enhance its mobile apps” by preparing a network of more than 7,800 own-brand and Texaco petrol stations for future developments around contactless payments.

Chevron senior manager of Americas marketing Harry Hazen stated the company is “dedicated” to providing retail products which deliver “a premium consumer experience” through “consistency, speed, consumer value and security”.

The energy company already collaborates with Venmo and PayPal for mobile payments, and explored connected car options with Honda Innovations.

Don Frieden, P97 Networks founder and CEO, highlighted the company’s long experience in developing “secure, cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing”.

On its website, P97 Networks claimed to be the first to deliver a system capable of handling payment methods spanning credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and the US Automated Clearing House transfer system “without requiring additional hardware” at fuel pumps.