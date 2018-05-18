OrangeGames acquires majority stake in Sulake

OrangeGames, a Dutch digital content company, outlined plans to extend content from game developer Sulake to a “massive audience” after acquiring a majority stake in the Helsinki-based company from operator Elisa.

Sulake is best known for developing Habbo, a social networking service and online community aimed at teenagers, and a game called Hotel Hideaway, a “social avatar world” on iOS and Android.

Elisa, which acquired Sulake in 2013, retains a minority stake.

Joost Merks, a member of OrangeGames’ board, said the combination of Elisa’s communications background, Sulake’s gaming expertise and his company’s global reach will “bring social communities, such as Habbo and Hotel Hideaway to [a] massive audience and enable people to meet and interact in new ways.”

Habbo, launched in 2000, has over 270 million registered accounts and was primarily developed for the web. Hotel Hideaway was a similar game but for mobile, which launched in April 2016: today monthly active users stand at around 300,000.

Sensor Tower estimates that over 1.5 million people have downloaded the game and it’s generated over $2.3 million in revenue worldwide.

For Sulake, the deal brings access to “a wider distribution network and resources, allowing Sulake to dedicate more creative and development support to our games,” said Liisa Puurunen, CEO. “We look forward to developing new content and experiences with OrangeGames to bolster our growing global gaming communities,” she added.

Venture Beat reported Sulake generated millions of dollars in revenue from users exchanging virtual currency for items including cosmetic accessories and furniture. OrangeGames can use this to its advantage through its Yoki Network online advertising platform, which is targeted at young people.

OrangeGames is headquartered in Amsterdam and focuses on advertising, producing games and publishing content on web and mobile.