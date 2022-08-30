Oppo tunes-up music features with latest tie-up

Devicemaker Oppo unveiled its latest partnership with streaming company Spotify, with the manufacturer set to include a range of customisable music player settings in its new operating system.

Oppo promoted a partnership with the music brand in 2021 around personalisable playlists. However its latest deal promises “all-new and customisable music experiences” on smartphones running the latest version of its Android-based OS.

Users with the Spotify app on handsets running ColorOS 13 will be able to view a description of currently playing items by glancing at the device, alongside being able to change tracks without unlocking it.

Other new features, which will be rolled-out gradually, include: improved ways of delivering recommendations to users, a home screen widget, and the ability to set specific music from the app as an alarm tone.

Oppo head of software products Gary Chen claimed the partnership “represents a new exploration into the possibilities of smartphone operating systems”, adding the company wanted its users to be able to “spend more time enjoying music and other most-loved features”.