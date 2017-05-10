English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Opera brings WhatsApp, Messenger to its browser

10 MAY 2017

Opera launched a new browser codenamed ‘Reborn’, which lets users chat via social messenger services Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram as they browse.

The company said it is the first major browser maker to offer this functionality and explained the popular services now reside within the browser without the need to install any extensions or apps.

While web versions of social messengers have been around for some time, switching between tabs when responding to a message was “cumbersome and inefficient,” Opera explained.

“Social messengers completely changed our lives… but desktops and laptops, while theoretically more powerful multitasking tools, have been left behind. We believe this needs to change,” said Krystian Kolondra, head of Opera browser.

Users can now access Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram from the browser’s sidebar, and share photos by dragging any online picture to the messenger’s icon.

The company said Reborn was inspired by Opera Neon, an “experimental browser that envisions the future of web browsers” similar to the way concept cars point to the future of automobiles, which was released in January.

One of Neon’s features is the ability to hop between discovering new content and chatting with friends, or even share online discoveries while browsing.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Instagram revamps mobile site to attract more users

WhatsApp apologises for outage

App Annie says Snapchat-centric marketing essential
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association