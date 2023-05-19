OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

OpenAI began offering its ChatGPT chatbot on iOS devices in the US, seeking to bring the service’s web-based functions to mobile devices.

The company stated the chatbot app syncs users’ history across devices. It plans to launch an Android option soon.

OpenAI also integrated its Whisper open-source speech-recognition system into the app to enable voice input.

Subscribers get access to GPT-4, a successor to ChatGPT which has broader knowledge and problem-solving capabilities, along with early access to new features and faster response times across iOS.

The free chatbot app is available on the Apple App Store and is compatible with iOS 16.1 devices and later.

OpenAI stated the iOS chatbot will be available in additional countries in the coming weeks.