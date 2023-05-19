 OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

19 MAY 2023

OpenAI began offering its ChatGPT chatbot on iOS devices in the US, seeking to bring the service’s web-based functions to mobile devices.

The company stated the chatbot app syncs users’ history across devices. It plans to launch an Android option soon.

OpenAI also integrated its Whisper open-source speech-recognition system into the app to enable voice input.

Subscribers get access to GPT-4, a successor to ChatGPT which has broader knowledge and problem-solving capabilities, along with early access to new features and faster response times across iOS.

The free chatbot app is available on the Apple App Store and is compatible with iOS 16.1 devices and later.

OpenAI stated the iOS chatbot will be available in additional countries in the coming weeks.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Germany clears route for tougher action on Apple

Musk adds Apple premium on relaunched Twitter Blue

Germany opens probe on Apple tracking rules
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association