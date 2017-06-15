English
HomeAppsNews

Ooredoo Myanmar launches App Zone

15 JUN 2017

Ooredoo Myanmar launched App Zone, a platform offering “hundreds of thousands of apps” available for free download.

In a statement, the operator said customers do not need an email address to download apps, and there are no location restrictions.

“At times, customers face the challenge of not being able to download some applications within the country. But with App Zone, customers will have this convenience. They will now have access to applications that they were not able to download previously,” it stated.

A company representative told Mobile World Live phones purchased or distributed in Myanmar are typically unable to download apps including Viber (messaging), Smule (music) or Pokemon Go (gaming) “which we can’t download within the country because of location restriction.”

Ooredoo Myanmar CMO Charity Safford said: “Introducing App Zone for the first time in Myanmar was one of our milestones for Ooredoo Myanmar.”

“By providing this app, our customers are able to enjoy the services which they couldn’t get before.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

