Olympics, FC Barcelona Twitter accounts hacked - Mobile World Live

Twitter temporarily shut down the official accounts of the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and Spanish football club FC Barcelona, after they were hacked through a third-party platform.

A Twitter representative said in a statement the accounts of the Olympic Games and organiser the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) were locked as soon as it uncovered the issue, following the attack on 15 February.

The company added it was “working closely with our partners to restore them”.

Following the attack, FC Barcelona tweeted messages which had not been posted by the club “were made through a third-party tool for data analytics”. These have since been reported and deleted.

“FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents and to guarantee the best service to our members and fans.”

BBC News reported the Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were attacked by hacker group OurMine on 7 February.

The media outlet stated the group was behind other attacks targeting the social media accounts of high-profile users including those of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.