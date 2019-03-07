 Nintendo looks to limit in-app spending - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Nintendo looks to limit in-app spending

07 MAR 2019

Nintendo asked its gaming app partner CyberAgent to discourage users from spending too much on in-app purchases, fearing this could hurt its brand image, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

CyberAgent is one of several companies Nintendo has revenue-sharing agreements with covering free-to-download games. The companies collaborated on Dragalia Lost, which initially drew complaints from users over the difficulty of winning rare characters through in-game lotteries.

This resulted in some users spending thousands of dollars on the process.

CyberAgent representatives told the WSJ Nintendo asked it to adjust the game following the user backlash.

“Nintendo is not interested in making a large amount of revenue from a single smartphone game,” one CyberAgent representative said, adding: “If we managed the game alone, we would have made a lot more.”

A source told WSJ Nintendo views gaming apps as a way to boost sales of its main console games, but noted the company doesn’t want to appear greedy when it comes to apps, even if it means partners miss out on revenue.

While this is unlikely to please the partners, a Nintendo representative said it discusses “various things” with partners “to deliver high-quality fun to consumers”.

WSJ added Nintendo has modest goals for the mobile business of annual revenue of JPY100 billion ($895 million).

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said it would like to work with developers to accelerate smartphone game releases as it aims to reach its goal by increasing player numbers.

Sensor Tower reported Nintendo’s mobile games raked in $348 million in 2018, a 15 per cent year-on-year increase, thanks to the popularity of Fire Emblem Heroes and Dragalia Lost.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Disney Tsum Tsum rakes in big money for Line

Wheels come off Mario Kart Tour launch

Nintendo mobile revenue on the up
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association