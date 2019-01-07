 Nintendo mobile revenue on the up - Mobile World Live
Nintendo mobile revenue on the up

07 JAN 2019

Nintendo’s mobile games raked in $348 million in 2018, a 15 per cent year-on-year increase, thanks to the popularity of Fire Emblem Heroes and the company’s latest offering Dragalia Lost, Sensor Tower said.

Fire Emblem, launched in February 2017, accounted for approximately 66 per cent of 2018 revenue, bringing in $230 million. The game has grossed $487 million to date.

Dragalia Lost, which debuted at the end of Q3 2018, pulled in $54.2 million during Q4 alone. Overall it generated $58.4 million, or 17 per cent of the company’s total mobile gaming revenue for the year.

Meanwhile Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp closed out 2018 with an estimated $48.6 million revenue and Super Mario Run brought in just over $10 million, a significant decrease from the $31 million it made in 2017.

“As we head into 2019, Nintendo’s focus will soon turn to the launch of its next mobile release, Mario Kart Tour, which is pegged to debut before the end of March. Unlike Super Mario Run, the title is expected to feature traditional in-app purchase microtransactions to fuel its monetisation, as opposed to a premium priced one-time in-app purchase to unlock all content,” Sensor Tower said.

Saleha Riaz

