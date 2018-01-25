English
Nintendo axes its first smartphone app

25 JAN 2018
Nintendo

Nintendo announced it will shutter Miitomo, its first ever foray into smartphone apps, after failing to maintain a strong user base since launching in 2016.

Miitomo, which allows users to portray themselves as avatars, known as a Mii, and pose for selfies to post online as well as share information with other users, first launched in March 2016.

Indeed, while Nintendo since focussed on launching smartphone games, its first app was actually more of a social networking service.

Miitomo’s initial rollout was a considerable success with millions of downloads, but it since struggled to attract users. A Nintendo spokesperson said “the decision was made to streamline to other smartphone apps. The number of active users of the game has been declining”.

The app’s free-to-play service will end on 9 May.

Since Miitomo, Nintendo has steadily expanded its smartphone gaming line-up with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit Majithia

