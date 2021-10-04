 Nigeria outlines conditions to lift Twitter ban - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Nigeria outlines conditions to lift Twitter ban

04 OCT 2021

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari expressed willingness to lift a four-month long ban on the use of Twitter in the country if the company meets a set of conditions deemed to increase user safety and ensure national security.

In a speech marking the nation’s Independence Day, Buhari explained a presidential committee was engaged in talks with Twitter to resume the social media’s operations in the country after its suspension in June.

To resolve “the impasse”, the body aimed to address a number of issues, including ones covering national security and cohesion, fair taxation, dispute resolution and local content. It also worked to reach consensus over registration of a Twitter office in the country.

The President said the issues “are being addressed” and he has ordered the ban to be lifted “only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements”.

Digital companies should use their platforms to “enhance” people’s lives, “respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety”, he maintained.

Clarifying the ban imposed on Twitter, Buhari said the move was made to address “negative trends” stemming from misuse of the platform by some to “organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments”.

Twitter users in Nigeria are unable to use the service after the company reportedly removed a tweet by the president against secessionists in the nation.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

