HomeAppsNews

Nifty Games to use investment in sports game push

28 NOV 2018

App developer Nifty Games raised $3 million in an initial capital round, which it plans to use to produce sports-related mobile games that are quick to play.

In a statement, the company said there is currently a gap in the gaming market which it aims to fill with “high quality sports games on mobile and digital platforms for a large global audience, targeting passionate sports fans”. The round attracted investment from e-sports and video game investment company aXiomatic Gaming as well as North American professional team sports leagues.

Jon Middleton, Nifty Game founder and CEO said: “We believe our unique product direction and focus on quality will deliver a step change in mobile gaming to sports fans worldwide.”

In an interview with GamesBeat he said: “We are more going after games on the go, with short sessions and head-to-head gameplay. I feel sports has been underserved across gaming…the game devices we are using the most are mobile, and they demand a quicker experience. We are trying to expand the genre.”

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

