Niantic raises $200M, plans AR push

Pokemon Go maker Niantic raised $200 million to enable new strategic opportunities for the company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Spark Capital led the round, with participation from Founders Fund, Meritech Capital Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, branding agency You & Mr. Jones and internet company NetEase. Spark Capital partner Megan Quinn will join Niantic’s board.

Niantic CEO and founder John Hanke said the funding would allow the company to make long-term investments in augmented reality (AR), WSJ said.

Earlier this month Niantic said Wizards Unite, a Harry Potter-based AR title, is in the works for 2018. The game will be similar to Pokemon Go.

Niantic raised $30 million in a Series A round in 2015 from Pokemon Company, Google and Nintendo, the same year it spun off from Google.

Pokemon Go generated $1 billion in revenue globally just seven months after its release in mid 2016, faster than any other mobile game including Activision Blizzard’s Candy Crush Saga, according to App Annie.

AR is a big area of focus for technology companies this year. Apple and Google have launched ARKit and ARCore, respectively, to enable developers to create AR apps and Facebook and Snap have made efforts in the vertical as well.