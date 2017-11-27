English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Niantic raises $200M, plans AR push

27 NOV 2017

Pokemon Go maker Niantic raised $200 million to enable new strategic opportunities for the company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Spark Capital led the round, with participation from Founders Fund, Meritech Capital Partners, Javelin Venture Partners, branding agency You & Mr. Jones and internet company NetEase. Spark Capital partner Megan Quinn will join Niantic’s board.

Niantic CEO and founder John Hanke said the funding would allow the company to make long-term investments in augmented reality (AR), WSJ said.

Earlier this month Niantic said Wizards Unite, a Harry Potter-based AR title, is in the works for 2018. The game will be similar to Pokemon Go.

Niantic raised $30 million in a Series A round in 2015 from Pokemon Company, Google and Nintendo, the same year it spun off from Google.

Pokemon Go generated $1 billion in revenue globally just seven months after its release in mid 2016, faster than any other mobile game including Activision Blizzard’s Candy Crush Saga, according to App Annie.

AR is a big area of focus for technology companies this year. Apple and Google have launched ARKit and ARCore, respectively, to enable developers to create AR apps and Facebook and Snap have made efforts in the vertical as well.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Amazon furnishes iOS app with AR

Deutsche Telekom launches AR, VR apps

Google aims to take AR mainstream
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association