HomeAppsNews

Niantic prepares to reboot Ingress AR game

05 DEC 2017

Niantic announced its first augmented reality (AR) game Ingress, which clocked up 20 million downloads, is getting a makeover with a “completely redesigned user interface and sound design”.

Ingress Prime, set for launch in 2018, will “integrate state-of-the-art augmented reality technology, leveraging smartphone cameras to immerse players in the sci-fi world of Ingress,” the Pokemon Go maker said.

The news comes a week after Niantic raised $200 million to boost AR efforts. The company also has another game up its sleeve for 2018, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which will be influenced by Ingress.

CEO John Hanke explained Ingress is “the foundation of our real-world gaming platform and showcases our ability to create in-game and live experiences that can be a force for positive change in communities worldwide.”

“With Ingress Prime, we’re ushering in a new chapter of the game for our passionate fans who have been with us since the beginning as well as the next evolution of the experience for those new to Ingress,” he added.

In addition to Ingress Prime, a new anime series is being developed based on the game.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

