Pokemon Go maker Niantic added US-based Seismic Games to a roster of companies acquired this year, as it looks to boost its augmented reality (AR) offerings.

“Seismic will continue to see through its existing slate of titles in development as it transitions into building all new AR experiences with Niantic,” the company said in a statement.

“We’re committed to our mission of motivating people to exercise, be social and discover new places. We’re confident that Seismic Games will help us deliver on that mission — faster, and better,” the statement added.

The studio is made up of industry veterans hailing from game developers EA/Pandemic and Activision.

Its most popular games include Marvel: Strikeforce and Blade Runner: Revelations.

Niantic also pointed out the addition of Seismic Games to its Real World Platform, which allows third-party developers to use its AR technology, was a “significant accelerant for realising our vision of an operating system that bridges the digital and the physical worlds.”