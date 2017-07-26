Niantic apologises for Pokemon Go event disaster

Niantic apologised for technical issues that created problems for players attending a sold-out event called Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago, admitting it was “not able to offer every attendee a great experience”.

Originally Niantic had said that the first “legendary” Pokemon (described as rare and powerful) would be unveiled at the event, if users globally were able to catch enough Pokemon during the ‘Pokemon Go Fest Challenge Windows’.

What’s more, special Pokemon, eggs, and check-in PokeStops appearing during the event had their range increased to a two mile radius surrounding the venue and were only visible to attendees.

To make up for the disappointment, participants will not only get their ticket refunded and receive $100 in PokeCoins, they will also get a ‘legendary Pokemon’ called Lugia.

About 60 million people still play Pokemon Go each month, according to app research firm Apptopia, and one in five of these open the game on a daily basis.

Over the past year the app has been downloaded 755 million times and earned more than $1.2 billion in revenue.

According to Bloomberg, Niantic CEO John Hanke was booed when he took to the stage. The report added the company is working on new advertising deals in partnership with retailers to sponsor locations.

While it’s a shame that Pokémon Go servers aren’t working properly in Chicago right now, throwing things at the Niantic CEO is just wrong. — PokéGO Los Angeles (@PokemonGO_LA) July 22, 2017

This is not the first time Niantic has had technical difficulties. In its first month, Pokemon Go had server issues which made the game almost unplayable.