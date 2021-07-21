 Netflix plots mobile gaming move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Netflix plots mobile gaming move

21 JUL 2021

Video streaming service Netflix targeted expansion into mobile gaming in a bid to boost user engagement by tapping into the increasingly competitive market.

Alongside its Q2 earnings announcement, Netflix stated gaming would serve as an additional content category rather than a move away from its main offering of TV and movie titles.

It noted its plans to enter the sector were at an early stage and initially will be focused on games for mobile devices, which will be made available to users at no additional cost.

Netflix explained it thought it was the right time to “learn more about how our members value games” after almost a decade of offering original programming.

Q2 performance
The company revealed its total paying user base surpassed 209 million in Q2, “slightly ahead” of its forecast and up on 193 million in the comparable quarter of 2020.

It admitted the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic created “some lumpiness” in its growth, which it “is working its way through”.

Revenue was up 19 per cent year-on-year to $7.3 billion, while net income grew from $720 million in Q2 2020 to $1.3 billion in the recent period.

It predicted its paying user base to grow by 3.5 million in the quarter, lower than the 6 million analysts polled by Financial Times predicted.

Net additions in Q3 2020 stood at 2.2 million.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

HBO Max tops US video streaming uptake

Sony targets mobile gaming opportunities

Huuuge Games buys Traffic Puzzle
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association