 Netflix pulls iTunes billing support - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Netflix pulls iTunes billing support

02 JAN 2019

Streaming giant Netflix no longer supports billing via iTunes for new or rejoining customers, as it looks to avoid giving a cut of its subscription revenue to Apple, VentureBeat reported.

According to estimates, the move could deprive Apple of around $256 million in annual revenue. Until now, it has been pocketing 15 per cent of all subscription fees paid to Netflix from iOS devices via iTunes, in line with the commission it takes from app transactions (across subscriptions, paid downloads, and in-app purchases).

Netflix had already started testing the water last year, when it enabled iOS users in 33 markets to use alternatives to iTunes as payment methods.

It has now rolled this out globally, which means it gets to keep all of the revenue from new users who join via iPhone or iPad. These users will be asked to pay by visiting Netflix’s website, outside of Apple’s payment mechanism.

Existing members can continue to use iTunes to make their monthly payments.

Google also charges 15 per cent on each in-app subscription. Netflix stopped letting users pay through the Google Play store in May last year.

Spotify, Financial Times and game studio Epic Games are examples of other companies trying to avoid paying the commission fee to the tech giants.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

India anti-spam app finally makes it to App Store

Apple launches developer camp for women

Apple hits back at sneaky subscriptions
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association