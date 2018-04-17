Netflix eyes app features for mobile-only viewers

Netflix executives revealed the company is investing in features which will allow it to better reach mobile-only customers in growing markets such as India.

During Netflix’s Q1 2018 earnings call, chief product officer Greg Peters said the company explored a range of options to more effectively serve these users, including developing an app which is lightweight enough to load quickly and implementing efficient encoding to enable smooth streaming in limited connectivity environments.

Peters also pointed out the company rolled out a download feature in late 2016 enabling data conscious users, or those lacking consistent connectivity, to view content when offline. He said the app highlights how Netflix is “investing in a feature” which is mostly used in emerging markets, but “also fits our global product model, where our members around the world are getting a benefit.”

The increased focus on mobile-only viewers comes as Netflix continues to grow its international audience. The company noted its international segment now accounts for around half of its total revenue and 55 per cent of memberships.

In Q1, the company’s total number of international subscribers rose to 68.29 million from 47.89 million in Q1 2017. The figure topped US subscriber metrics for the fourth quarter in a row, as US memberships rose at a slower pace from 50.85 million in Q1 2017 to 56.71 million in the recent quarter.

All told, Netflix revenue of $3.6 billion was up 43.2 per cent year over year in Q1, while net income climbed to $290 million from $178 million in the 2017 period. International revenue of $1.78 billion still lagged slightly behind US revenue of $1.82 billion, but Netflix forecast international revenue would surpass US earnings in Q2.