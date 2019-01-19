 Netflix braces for new service threat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Netflix braces for new service threat

19 JAN 2019

Netflix has long relied on distribution deals with telcos to push its streaming service to more customers, but may soon have to fight for operators’ attention as new streaming services from Apple and others launch in 2019.

Greg Peters, Netflix chief product officer, noted on the company’s Q4 earnings call that “by including the Netflix subscription in a package of either their mobile subscription or pay-TV subscription, we can make it just super, super simple for those folks to get to know Netflix”.

But independent telecoms analyst Paolo Pescatore told Mobile World Live new streaming services launched this year will pursue similar deals as they aim to grow their audiences, which in turn could push Netflix to the backburner. Apple, T-Mobile US, AT&T and Disney are among those slated to launch new video offerings sometime in 2019.

“Everyone will try to get into bed with the telcos,” Pescatore said. “Until now they’ve relied on telcos to sell and market Netflix. But with the explosion that’s going to happen with big tech giants and others launching, Netflix is starting to take a back step while these other SVOD services are primed and in focus in people’s eyes.”

He added the pressure could prompt Netflix to look for growth by expanding in other directions, for instance moving into adjacent services such as gaming and e-sports.

Netflix continues to generate massive revenue, growing the figure 27 per cent year over year to $4.2 billion in Q4 alone, but its decision to spend big on original content means the company is operating on slim margins. In Q4, it posted profit of just $134 million, down from $184 million the year prior.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Netflix pulls iTunes billing support

Facebook pushes video platform worldwide

Amazon working on new UI for video app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association