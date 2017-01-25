English
HomeAppsNews

Neon Roots acquires app developer 99centbrains

25 JAN 2017
neon

US digital agency Neon Roots acquired 99centbrains, an app maker that “pioneered” sticker apps in 2009, in order to “propel the firm’s expansion into mobile gaming and internal product development”.

99centbrains’ apps have accumulated more than 10 million downloads, $1.5 million dollars of in-app purchases, and 100 million user generated images, said Neon Roots. These include Snoop Dogg’s Snoopify, Goth Unicorns and LA Sticker Vibes.

The firm also has expertise in mobile gaming and technical art.

Both 99centbrains and Neon Roots work with celebrities and enterprises on products such as branded emojis and apps. The “newly founded development duo” plans to launch a “hands-off solution” for such apps.

Ben Lee, Neon Roots CEO and cofounder, said Franky Aguilar, 99centbrains founder, is “one of the most innovative digital artists in the industry”, adding: “We’re so excited to ramp up our gaming and product division under his creative direction.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

