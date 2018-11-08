English
HomeAppsNews

NCSOFT readies mobile gaming push

08 NOV 2018

South Korean game publisher NCSOFT lined up five massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) for launch in H1 2019 as it looks to expand its presence in the mobile space.

Its new lineup includes Lineage 2M, the latest in the Lineage camp and a mobile version of a popular PC game launched in 1998; Aion 2, a follow up to Aion: Legions of War described as an “epic clash between good and evil”; and three titles in the Blade & Soul franchise.

One of them, Blade & Soul II, was due for launch this year, but was subjected to a major redesign under a new team after failing to live up to management expectations.

“NCSOFT will challenge new possibilities of MMORPGs in the mobile platform,” CEO Kin Taek-jin said at a launch event, adding the company tried to “inject new ideas and imagination into the new games that we could not incorporate in previous versions”.

Reports state NCSOFT is working with Samsung to produce apps compatible with a new folding display technology unveiled this week. The gaming company is also lining up a partnership with Microsoft covering artificial intelligence, cloud and console games.

Earlier this year it was reported Lineage M made more than $1.2 billion in revenue in its first year (it launched in June 2017) and was the most popular app in Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store in countries including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

