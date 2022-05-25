 Navigation app for the blind launches in the US - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Navigation app for the blind launches in the US

25 MAY 2022

Waymap reportedly scored the US debut of a self-titled app designed to guide vision-impaired people through public transport systems three months after joining a Verizon start-up accelerator programme focussed on services for people with disabilities.

Reuters reported the app went live in a trio of underground rail stations in Washington, D.C., employing the motion sensors already fitted on smartphones rather than mobile data, GPS, or any external signals.

The app employs the sensors to provide detailed mapping data, detect the user’s location and offer audio navigation instructions with an accuracy of up to three feet.

Waymap founder Tom Pey, who is visually impaired, commented Waymap “turns your mobile phone into a precision navigation device”, emphasising “mobility is not a luxury”.

Additionally, Pey urged pedestrians in the city without visual disabilities to use the app to help fine tune the maps and directions.

Waymap aims to launch in 30 underground stations and nearly 1,000 bus stops by September, with the aim of covering the city’s entire Metrorail network by early 2023.

Back

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

Related

Snap deepens AR push with ad studio

Google charts course to Maps success

TomTom maps route to HarmonyOS
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association