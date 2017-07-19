English
N3twork acquires Agamemnon marketing platform

19 JUL 2017

Games developer N3twork acquired Agamemnon, maker of a mobile marketing business intelligence system, as part of a strategy to build “a truly next generation mobile game company”.

N3twork develops and publishes its own titles and, in a statement announcing the acquisition, said a key element of the deal is gaining access to the experience of Agamemnon executive Eric Seufert.

Seufert’s previous roles include VP of user acquisition and network engagement at Angry Birds maker Rovio, as well as head of marketing at Skype.

“At N3twork , we believe that mobile and mobile gaming is still a nascent market relative to its full potential and that great games can command audiences that, with the right approach, can support incredible businesses.”

The company said it has been working on tools and technologies to solve “the inherent challenges in releasing and profitably growing mobile games”, which it applied to its first game, Legendary: Game of Heroes.

It said the product has already been a top ten grossing game in 27 countries, and top 100 in 72 countries since its release in August 2016.

N3twork will task Seufert with creating products which: “aid the wider audience of developers and help them unlock the potential of their business by utilising the systems and services that are helping games like Legendary grow and scale profitably”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

