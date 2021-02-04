Myanmar operators ordered to block Facebook - Mobile World Live

Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reportedly ordered operators in the country to shut access to Facebook until 7 February, following political unrest.

Financial Times (FT) reported Telenor Myanmar stated it complied with the directive, but expressed concern over potential human rights violations arising from the move.

Telenor reportedly explained the order applied to all mobile operators, international gateway and internet providers in Myanmar, but the media outlet stated Facebook was still accessible for some users.

The operator’s parent highlighted concerns about the situation during its Q4 earnings announcement, while noting its mobile network had been affected.

A Facebook representative told FT it was aware of the matter, and urged the nation’s authorities to restore access to its services to enable users to connect with others and receive important information.

The Wall Street Journal reported Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were inaccessible via Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications’ network.

Myanmar’s military declared a state of emergency on 1 February.