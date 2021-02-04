 Myanmar operators ordered to block Facebook - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Myanmar operators ordered to block Facebook

04 FEB 2021

Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reportedly ordered operators in the country to shut access to Facebook until 7 February, following political unrest.

Financial Times (FT) reported Telenor Myanmar stated it complied with the directive, but expressed concern over potential human rights violations arising from the move.

Telenor reportedly explained the order applied to all mobile operators, international gateway and internet providers in Myanmar, but the media outlet stated Facebook was still accessible for some users.

The operator’s parent highlighted concerns about the situation during its Q4 earnings announcement, while noting its mobile network had been affected.

A Facebook representative told FT it was aware of the matter, and urged the nation’s authorities to restore access to its services to enable users to connect with others and receive important information.

The Wall Street Journal reported Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were inaccessible via Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications’ network.

Myanmar’s military declared a state of emergency on 1 February.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Epic Games finds friend in Facebook over Apple spat

TikTok shakes Facebook apps dominance

Vanishing messages come to Messenger, Instagram
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association