MVNO US Mobile prepares iPhone X assault

MVNO US Mobile added a major operator partner as part of a play to lure buyers of Apple’s iPhone X to its network.

US Mobile didn’t name its new partner, instead cryptically referring to it as a non-GSM operator which provides “America’s biggest LTE network.” The comment points to Verizon, but the tier-1 provider did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The addition of a second carrier partner – the first being T-Mobile US – comes as the MVNO attempts to woo iPhone X users. Customers with the flagship Apple device who activate on what US Mobile named its Super LTE network will receive $200 in bill credits without having to trade-in a device.

In addition to previously offered features including auto-pay, US Mobile said the new LTE network will also enable international calling capabilities, call forwarding and visual voicemail.

“We have always strived to be able to serve any kind of user, no matter [the] device, user habits or geographical location. By partnering with the two top networks in America, we can,” US Mobile CEO Ahmed Khattak said in a statement, adding: “We have the best network and plans for the new iPhone X and we want to prove it.”

New plan structure

Unlike many US operators, US Mobile will now let customers choose both their data allowance and data speeds. It offers three speed tiers: a Standard 1 Mb/s package; Fast 5 Mb/s level; and a Ludicrous option with speeds of up to 150 Mb/s.

The company also offers a variety of unlimited plans covering different data speeds, talk and text allowances. For those who don’t want unlimited data, users can mix and match talk, text and data.

Partner impacts

If the new partner is Verizon, it means the operator now holds MVNO agreements with US Mobile, Comcast, Charter Communications, TracFone and StraightTalk, among others.

Comcast pulled in around 250,000 subscribers since May with its Verizon-powered wireless service. Charter is planning to launch on Verizon’s network in 2Q 2018.

Depending on uptake, it is unclear what impact the addition of more unlimited subscribers by US Mobile and other MVNOs will have on Verizon’s network.

An OpenSignal report in August found network speeds at both Verizon and AT&T dropped after the reintroduction of unlimited plans earlier this year. Shortly after the report, Verizon announced it would begin throttling video streams delivered over its network to 720p on smartphones and 1080p on tablets.